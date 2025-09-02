EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,809 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global Payments worth $25,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.94. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.