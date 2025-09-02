Bares Capital Management Inc. Sells 52,752 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Bares Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,752 shares during the period. Workday accounts for about 14.4% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $133,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Workday by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $230.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.81.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the sale, the director owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,880 shares of company stock valued at $78,449,679. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

