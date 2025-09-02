Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Shares Down 10.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 211.50 ($2.87). 118,031,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,092% from the average session volume of 2,273,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($3.22).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research report on Tuesday.
Ithaca Energy Stock Down 10.5%
About Ithaca Energy
Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.
