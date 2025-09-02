Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,842,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $167.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.11. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $260.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

