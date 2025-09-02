DRW Securities LLC Invests $234,000 in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BILL by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in BILL by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in BILL by 2,189.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BILL by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BILL. UBS Group increased their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BILL from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

BILL Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.65, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.37. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

