Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $776,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $139.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

