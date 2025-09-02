Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight Rating

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 75,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 54,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

