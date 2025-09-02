Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) vs. Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Critical Analysis

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -42.29% -10.60% -5.19% Atomera -15,555.37% -90.84% -78.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Atomera”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $249.37 million 6.05 -$186.73 million ($3.36) -7.20 Atomera $140,000.00 737.53 -$18.43 million ($0.67) -4.90

Atomera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atomera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Atomera 0 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $27.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.40%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Atomera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats Atomera on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television, telecom equipment manufacturers, fiber-to-the-home, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

