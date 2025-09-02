Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,378,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228,524 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $157,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FYBR. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 113.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

