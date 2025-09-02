1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys 100,130 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,130 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $57,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,169 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,866,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

AGG opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.