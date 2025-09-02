Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James Financial

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.68% from the company’s previous close.

PR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

Shares of PR stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,676,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $175,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,963,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,354 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,119,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 300.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,930 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

