3G Capital Partners LP Buys 150,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

3G Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Coupang comprises 8.5% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $29,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 600.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nomura upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,818.64. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $282,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 309,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,568,816.75. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,087,003 shares of company stock worth $284,933,545. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

