5th Street Advisors LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,472,231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 27,281.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,175 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 606.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,025,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after purchasing an additional 880,656 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $231,552,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

Eaton Stock Down 1.7%

ETN stock opened at $349.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.36. The stock has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

