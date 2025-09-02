Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Now Covered by Litchfield Hills Research

Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mobilicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobilicom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MOB opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Mobilicom has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mobilicom in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Mobilicom in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobilicom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 639,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mobilicom in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mobilicom in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

