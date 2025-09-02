Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.
Metro Stock Up 0.7%
TSE:MRU opened at C$98.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. Metro has a twelve month low of C$81.01 and a twelve month high of C$109.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36.
About Metro
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Alphabet’s Resurgence: It’s Now a Clear Market Leader
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Low-Cost Global Exposure: 3 Diversified ETFs for Value Investors
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Is Healthcare Setting Up to Be a Quiet Leader Into Year-End?
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.