Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Sep 2nd, 2025

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRUGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.

Metro Stock Up 0.7%

TSE:MRU opened at C$98.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. Metro has a twelve month low of C$81.01 and a twelve month high of C$109.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36.

About Metro

Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks.

