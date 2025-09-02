683 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 275,000 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,010,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 639,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,661,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 47.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 82,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.