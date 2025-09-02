Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $105,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,410 shares of company stock valued at $575,342,737. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $251.99 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.61 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $283.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.