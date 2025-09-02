ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,420,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 182.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 133,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,260 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.19. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

