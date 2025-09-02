ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,420,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 182.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 133,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,260 shares during the period.
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%
Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.19. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $47.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.
Celldex Therapeutics Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
