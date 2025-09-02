ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,925 Neurogene Inc. $NGNE

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Neurogene as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Neurogene by 120.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,486,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 811,750 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neurogene by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,295,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 770,745 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at $10,245,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurogene by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,319,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after purchasing an additional 355,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 1,920.0% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGNE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Neurogene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Neurogene from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Neurogene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurogene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $263.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.58. Neurogene Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

