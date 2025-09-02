Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Accenture worth $168,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $35,934,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $260.12 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $236.67 and a one year high of $398.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.49. The company has a market capitalization of $162.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.08.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

