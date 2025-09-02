Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) and Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Critical Review

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) and Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optex Systems has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and Optex Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $47.20 million 4.84 $7.00 million $0.66 19.62 Optex Systems $33.99 million 2.23 $3.77 million $0.75 14.65

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher revenue and earnings than Optex Systems. Optex Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Solutions and Support, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Optex Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Optex Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and Optex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 15.10% 23.86% 14.15% Optex Systems 13.01% 24.67% 19.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and Optex Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 1 4.00 Optex Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats Optex Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. The company offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc is a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

