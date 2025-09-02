Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 25,700 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in American Express were worth $124,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $331.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.30. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $332.06. The firm has a market cap of $230.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,527.47. This trade represents a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

