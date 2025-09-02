ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. $EWTX

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,983,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,044,000 after purchasing an additional 425,421 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,493,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,988,000 after buying an additional 1,704,757 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,458,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after buying an additional 126,612 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,078,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,496,000 after acquiring an additional 297,503 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,651 shares during the period.
In related news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $106,745.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 30,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,934.85. The trade was a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $28,092.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 10,214 shares in the company, valued at $136,765.46. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,815. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EWTX. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
