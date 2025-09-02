ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Has $616,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 31.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 71.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Biogen by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.49. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $206.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.74.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

