Contrasting Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) & Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) and Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Bollinger Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Smith & Wesson Brands and Bollinger Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bollinger Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.88%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Bollinger Industries.

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Bollinger Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $474.66 million 0.76 $13.43 million $0.27 30.26 Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Smith & Wesson Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Bollinger Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Bollinger Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands 2.60% 3.71% 2.39% Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bollinger Industries has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Bollinger Industries on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

About Bollinger Industries

Bollinger Industries, Inc. operates as a consumer products company in the United States and internationally. It offers flashlights and other lighting solutions under the NEBO brand name; pocketknives, pocket tools, and everyday carry gadgets under the TRUE brand name; pest defense products under the Skeeter Hawk brand; lights, lasers, and optics under the iPROTEC name; personal heating products under the THAW brand name; and power banks under the HALO brand name. The company offers products through retail stores and online shopping sites, as well as through its own website. Bollinger Industries, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Roanoke, Texas.

