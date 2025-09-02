ADW Capital Management LLC Increases Position in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

ADW Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental makes up about 15.8% of ADW Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ADW Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of GFL Environmental worth $48,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,166,000 after acquiring an additional 146,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.11.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

