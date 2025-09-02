Analyzing Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) & TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM)

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) and TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Talen Energy has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talen Energy and TXNM Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.12 billion 8.19 $998.00 million $3.53 107.34 TXNM Energy $1.97 billion 3.03 $242.68 million $1.94 29.19

Talen Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TXNM Energy. TXNM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talen Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Talen Energy and TXNM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 16 0 3.00 TXNM Energy 0 4 4 0 2.50

Talen Energy presently has a consensus price target of $316.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.61%. TXNM Energy has a consensus price target of $54.86, suggesting a potential downside of 3.14%. Given TXNM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than Talen Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and TXNM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy 8.75% 17.81% 4.52% TXNM Energy 8.75% 7.34% 1.77%

Summary

Talen Energy beats TXNM Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

