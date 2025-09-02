5,000 Shares in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX Purchased by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 95.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $2,825,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 23.5% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 94.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,195,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,859,000 after purchasing an additional 581,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 34.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

BioNTech Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.77. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $131.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.61.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $306.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.26 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.36) earnings per share. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

