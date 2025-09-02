Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 331,700 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Oracle worth $248,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 113,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 76,099 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 248,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $634.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

