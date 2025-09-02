Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 62,500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,347,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $138,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $162.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $186.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

