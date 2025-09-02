Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) Critical Survey

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE – Get Free Report) and Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ABCO Energy and Littelfuse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ABCO Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Littelfuse 0 3 1 0 2.25

Littelfuse has a consensus target price of $234.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.75%. Given ABCO Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ABCO Energy is more favorable than Littelfuse.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABCO Energy N/A N/A N/A Littelfuse 5.30% 9.74% 6.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ABCO Energy and Littelfuse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ABCO Energy and Littelfuse”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABCO Energy $1.98 million N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A Littelfuse $2.19 billion 2.94 $100.19 million $4.80 54.13

Littelfuse has higher revenue and earnings than ABCO Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Littelfuse shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ABCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Littelfuse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Littelfuse beats ABCO Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABCO Energy

(Get Free Report)

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered streetlights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. Further, the company provides operations and maintenance services to residential and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as ENYC and changed its name to ABCO Energy, Inc. in October 2011. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. This segment serves industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related charging infrastructure, aerospace, power supplies, data centers, telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics markets. The Transportation segment provides blade, resettable, and high-current and high-voltage fuses, as well as battery cable protectors; fuses, switches, relays, circuit breakers, and power distribution modules; and sensor products. This segment serves heavy-duty truck, construction, agriculture, material handling, and marine. The Industrial segment offers industrial fuses, protection relays, contactors, transformers, residual current devices, ground fault circuit interrupters, residual current monitors, arc fault detection devices, and temperature sensors for use in renewable energy and energy storage systems, electric vehicle infrastructure, HVAC systems, industrial safety, non-residential construction, MRO, mining, and factory automation. It sells its products through distributors, direct sales force, and manufacturers' representatives. Littelfuse, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for ABCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.