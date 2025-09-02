Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,418,000 after buying an additional 561,872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after buying an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,655,000 after buying an additional 384,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $289.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.79. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

