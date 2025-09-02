Family Office Research LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Family Office Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Family Office Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Family Office Research LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,626,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

