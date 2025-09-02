Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Sells 6,093 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec owned 0.06% of Cintas worth $48,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cintas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $210.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.00 and its 200 day moving average is $212.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

