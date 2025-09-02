Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.