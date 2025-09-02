PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in General Motors Company $GM

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,889,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in General Motors by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $134,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,037 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $603,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,900,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 87,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $5,106,081.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock worth $62,095,433. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

