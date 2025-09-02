Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 222,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $59,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment grew its position in Salesforce by 23.6% in the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 523,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $140,352,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,924,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 66,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.47.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,327 shares of company stock worth $15,201,738. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $256.37 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

