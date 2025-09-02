Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.7% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Floyd Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.