Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $918.49 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $944.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $924.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,037.85. This trade represents a 76.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,054 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,530 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.