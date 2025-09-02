Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 24,046 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 937.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.