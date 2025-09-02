Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Acquires 10,632 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after buying an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after buying an additional 1,424,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after buying an additional 1,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,085,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $37,372.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,209.72. The trade was a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,293 shares of company stock worth $1,425,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $160.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

