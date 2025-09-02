Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $72.95 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00021873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,296,911 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @asi_alliance. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is x.com/asi_alliance. The official website for Fetch.ai is superintelligence.io.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

