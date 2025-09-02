Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE BLK opened at $1,128.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,171.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,104.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $998.85.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

