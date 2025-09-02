aelf Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, aelf has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $152.49 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000133 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,446,447 coins and its circulating supply is 793,490,937 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

