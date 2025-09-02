Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,657 ($22.45) and last traded at GBX 1,659 ($22.47), with a volume of 68830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,702 ($23.06).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,901.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,900.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,611.77, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 52.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Derwent London had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 129.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Derwent London Plc will post 113.7351779 EPS for the current year.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

