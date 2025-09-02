NuCypher Price Tops $0.0522 on Major Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $72.01 million and approximately $290.56 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109,758.40 or 1.00300304 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00358965 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

