Analyzing Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) & B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lumen Technologies and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies -9.19% -158.40% -0.59% B Communications 1.16% 16.24% 2.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lumen Technologies and B Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $13.11 billion 0.39 -$55.00 million ($1.18) -4.22 B Communications $2.40 billion 0.26 $29.19 million $0.28 21.18

B Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumen Technologies. Lumen Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lumen Technologies and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 0 5 2 0 2.29 B Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Lumen Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than B Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats B Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions. The company also provides high speed and lower speed broadband service to residential and small business customers; local and long-distance voice services, professional services, and other ancillary services; and federal broadband and state support programs. It serves its products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands. The company was formerly known as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Interior Landline Communication, Cellular Communication, Bezeq International Services, and Multi-Channel TV segments. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet services and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services. It is also involved in the installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment and systems in the field of cellular communications; distribution of television and radio broadcasts; and marketing of equipment. In addition, the company provides international communication, network endpoint, and ICT solutions; and digital multi-channel TV broadcasting services to subscriptions over satellite and over the internet, as well as value-added services to subscribers. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

