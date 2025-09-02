SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 404,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $156,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

