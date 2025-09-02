Alkeon Capital Management LLC Has $186.02 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,523,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,530 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $186,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in JD.com by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,267,000 after purchasing an additional 220,146 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in JD.com by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,420,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,922,000 after acquiring an additional 938,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Arete Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

