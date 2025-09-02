ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Has $34 Million Holdings in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR $ZLAB

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,979 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab makes up approximately 6.3% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $34,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 337.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Zai Lab Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.04. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.66 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 49.68%. Zai Lab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 6,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $240,669.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,128.96. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,230. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,710 shares of company stock worth $7,589,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

